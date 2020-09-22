The Salvation Army in Fergus Falls has launched its annual Coats for Kids campaign to collect warm weather gear for Otter Tail County children in need. Due to the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for winter wear has increased significantly over last year.
The public can help by donating new or gently used coats for children of all ages, as well as winter accessories like hats, mittens, gloves, boots and snow pants. We will begin accepting coats today. Coats for Kids distribution will run from Monday, Oct. 5 to Friday, Oct. 16. If in need of a coat please call ahead to schedule an appointment.
“Our goal is to distribute 500 winter coats for children in Otter Tail County,” said Lt. Anthony Nordan, corps officer of the Fergus Falls Salvation Army. “We encourage everyone to join in this important effort. No child should go without a coat this winter.”
Salvation Army Coats for Kids has been keeping children warm for over 30 years. In that time, donors have given over 400,000 coats and winter accessories to local families in need. Learn more at givecoats.org.
