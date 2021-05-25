In order to meet the needs of students, Fergus Falls Public School District has several options available for summer programming. Some students are in need of credits to satiate graduation requirements while others benefit from alternate learning experiences, the presence of same-age peers, and working on goal setting, social skills and personal development in a different environment.
The families of students in need of credit recovery will be contacted by Kristin Tuel, Area Learning Center director, who received recommendations from teachers and school counselors regarding students who would benefit from the program in order to stay on track for graduation. This programming is available to students who failed classes during the 2020-21 school year.
Fast Track Academy is available to students who will be in the ninth grade in the 2021-22 school year. It allows students to get a head start on high school, earning two elective credits while building relationships with high school teachers, working on leadership and advocacy skills, and developing existing English and math skills. This program allows students to get comfortable with Kennedy Secondary School’s high school layout and format and helps develop skills that will be helpful during the high school years.
Otter Adventures will be available to students ages 5-14 who have not made the same progress as same-aged peers. Academic, social, and/or personal criteria must be met in order to qualify. The program will focus on promoting development of basic skills that are not yet developed.
More information on summer programming is available by contacting the schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.