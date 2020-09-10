Fergus Falls Public School bands are looking to create the safest possible environment for their students and are seeking help from the community. Although the hybrid learning system the school district has implemented means only half the band is in attendance on any given day, allowing for 6 feet between students, a new study from the University of Colorado Boulder and University of Maryland suggests instruments can produce aerosols in the size range that can carry the COVID-19 virus. The study also found that cloth covers that go over the instruments can help stop that spread and the band’s hope is community sewers can help fulfill that need.
“This summer research was conducted at the University of Colorado and the University of Maryland to measure aerosols produced by singers and wind instrumentalists,” Fergus Falls Public School band director, Scott Kummrow, said. “Additionally, the research also discovered the tools we can use to mitigate that risk. Singers wear masks and instrumentalists use bell covers on their instruments. Simply stated bell covers are pieces of fabric stretched over the bell of the instrument.”
The study was funded by the College Band Directors National Association, the National Federation of State High School Associations, the NAMM Foundation and more than 100 arts groups from around the world, including the Fargo Moorhead Symphony Orchestra. Josh McGowana, another band director at Fergus Falls Public Schools, says many directors are following the study’s lead as far as getting bell covers for their students. “I would say pretty much every band in the country is (doing this), as long as they’re following the guidelines from this study that happened at University of Colorado,” he says.
In order to help protect their students, the band directors and Fergus Falls Band Boosters are hoping community members will step up to help sew bell covers. “Our school district is providing the materials for these covers and the Fergus Falls Band Boosters are organizing the efforts. We need people with sewing machines to do the work as we need a little over 400 of these covers made. That’s why we are reaching out to the community,” says Kummrow.
All instruments except for flute and percussion will need bell covers. “We just have seven different sizes we need made, so people probably will be in charge of just making one size, maybe two sizes. All the materials and patterns will be provided for people if they’re willing to come pick it up,” says McGowan.
Interested volunteers can contact Fergus Falls Band Boosters president Marsha Erickson to coordinate pick-up of materials and patterns at 218-770-1130.
