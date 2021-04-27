A public presence is always welcome at Independent School District 544 School Board meetings, however, the extent to which they can participate is limited. An recent meetings, citizens have attended requesting to ask questions. Those requests were respectfully denied in accordance with policy dating back to 2011.
It is permissible for the public to participate in discussion at school board meetings in accordance with school board meeting agenda, part of which reads as follows: “Persons wishing to place an item on the agenda must make a request to the school board chair or superintendent in a timely manner. The person making the request is encouraged to state the person’s name, address, purpose of the item, action desired, and pertinent background information. The chair and superintendent shall determine whether to place the matter on the tentative agenda.”
To be considered for the school board agenda, the public can contact superintendent, Jeff Drake, or school board chair, Melanie Cole, prior to the meeting with the items they wish to address. Oftentimes, answers addressing questions or concerns can be obtained outside of the school board meeting. “A simple email or call can provide the information they seek” explained Cole.
