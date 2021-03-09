Rumors surrounding the state’s review of standards for the social studies curriculum are fueling misconceptions across the state. The largest of these misconceptions is that World War II and the Holocaust are being removed from school curriculum. This topic was addressed at Monday’s Fergus Falls School Board meeting. “Historical U.S. and world events like WWII and the Holocaust are presently being taught in Minnesota schools and will continue to be taught. Those topics are not going away,” clarified Fergus Falls Superintendent Jeff Drake.
The review and revision process is of an ongoing nature. Decisions are made by getting input from a large committee of 38 members — parents, teachers, school board members, faculty and various community members. The first draft, which was offered to elicit early feedback, was released in December and was open for public comment from Dec. 1, 2020 through Jan. 4, 2021. The public comment helps modify subsequent drafts of the review and revision process. The remaining meetings are open to the public and may be viewed virtually. Meeting dates are as follows, with the final draft being released in the fall of 2021: March 25, April 8 and May 5.
Other topics discussed are as follows:
The 544 Education Foundation has recently granted $12,500 in scholarships to students.
Staff inservice is scheduled for March 26.
Track and field is moving from a two-class system to the three-class system.
The elementary school’s Every Day Math curriculum needs substantial supplementation for staff. The curriculum will be reviewed and different options will be considered.
The Community Education program will be a provider for the Class D Knowledge Test for Driver’s Education. Students must complete the Fergus Falls Driver’s Education program to be eligible for the test. A $10 fee will be assessed. Students may take the test twice in Fergus Falls, if necessary.
Last week, the district had two positive confirmed COVID-19 cases and one classroom was quarantined.
Lincoln School is slated to be occupied with students on March 22. There will be lingering projects that will be continued after the location is occupied.
Arden Kjono has resigned, effective Feb. 23.
Vicki Hanneman, Val Johnson, and Kailey Muchow have incurred contract changes.
Laurie Skogen will retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year following 30 years of service.
Janet Athens Nygaard will retire effective March 11 following 28 years of service.
Kennedy Secondary School Principal Dean Monke will retire effective June 14 following 24 years of service.
