The first half of a special meeting of the Fergus Falls school board Monday found Superintendent Jeff Drake’s speaking voice pushed to the limit.
In a two-hour meeting at the Otter community room in Kennedy Secondary School, 12 board and staff members gathered to consider the complexities associated with reopening District 544’s schools for the 2020-21 school year.
Coming on the heels of a state plan for reopening schools in Minnesota’s 336 districts last Thursday, the 544 board is being called on to weigh the risks and rewards of following one of the state’s plans for providing education for grades K-12, in-person, hybrid or distance learning.
The group was not only being called upon to weigh the seven options Drake presented, all of which had their pros and cons, but to also consider the health and welfare of the district’s student body, faculty, support staff and administration during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the 164 cases of the coronavirus found in Otter Tail County so far, 19 were estimated last Friday to be active. Only three of the state’s 1,600 COVID-19 deaths have occurred in the county.
Drake pointed out that with new cases of COVID-19 in Otter Tail County presently at 7.93 per 10,000 residents over 14 days, the district falls within the Minnesota Department of Health’s guidelines for in-person classes.
Approximately 70% of those taking a recent survey by the district favored the idea of students returning to the classroom the second Tuesday of September.
Drake pointed out that the district can only do so much to safeguard the health of those within school walls without the help of parents.
“In order for us to keep our doors open it will take an effort by the entire community,” Drake said.
One of the requirements Drake said parents will have to follow will be morning screenings of their students. Face coverings will also be required for all those over the age of 6.
Strong sanitary measures inside the schools, social distancing, both in buses and classrooms and good ventilation systems in schools were also factors Drake brought up.
Drake said the in-person model is the most familiari for all school districts. He also tried to put the risk to students into perspective by citing data that supports the fact that students under 18 have accounted for just 7% of COVID-19 cases.
A hybrid learning model is what Drake considers “the trickiest.” This model would be a combination of in-person learning and distance learning.
Gov. Tim Walz has assured parents that if they or their children do not feel comfortable about returning to classrooms the districts will provide a distance learning model. Drake pointed out that distance learning “would be much easier to handle in the lower grades.”
The state expects whatever plan the district decides upon to be delivered to the community two weeks before the first week of school according to Drake. A regular meeting of the school board is set for Aug. 10. Drake believes a decision by the board about which option to follow may be announced Aug. 11.
The school year is scheduled to start Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The Minnesota State High School League’s recommendation for fall extracurricular activities is expected to be made by Wednesday. The fall sports season has traditionally started the second Monday of August.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.