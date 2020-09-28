The Fergus Falls School Board handled several items of new business Monday at the Otter Community Room.
Approval was given to set the proposed levy for taxes payable in 2020 at the maximum amount.
The board also approved a public information meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14 to look at proposed property taxes and budgets and the proposed and final tax levy.
The board OK’d 2020-21 fundraiser requests.
A resolution designating Jeff Drake and Elaine Jahnke as identified officials with authority for Education Identity Access Management.
In addition to consent agenda personnel changes the board green lighted a 2020-22 agreement between the school district and custodians and secretarial personnel with the Minnesota School Employees Association.
Adams/McKinley principal Scott Colbeck and Cleveland principal Tindy Rund were enthusiastic about the progress and attitude of both students and staff in handling COVID-19 challenges.
Secondary principal Dean Monke gave a sketch of the Homecoming Week activities now under discussion. Football and volleyball were added to the fall slate of extracurricular activities Sept. 21 by the Minnesota State High School League. Athletes have already been competing in tennis, swimming, soccer and cross country.
Monke also pointed out that the iQ Academy has topped 850 students - an increase of approximately 300 over September figures of a year ago. Monke told the board that enrollment in the Area Learning Center stands at 74.
Drake congratulated Scott Kummrow for being voted the District 544 Teacher of the Year by the Fergus Falls Education Association.
Among his other remarks, Drake had the duty of telling the board the Lincoln School project suffered a construction setback of about one week due to a COVID-19 case. The timetable had been set for an opening of the facility in late December.
“It shut the construction down and brought in a crew to sanitize the facility,” Drake said.
Certified Staff Hires
Heather Miller, iQ elementary teacher; increase in FTE of .1548 (total .9881 FTE); effective Sept. 14, 2020.
Jennifer Smith, special education teacher at iQ-.2950 FTE; effective Sept. 28, 2020.
Jacob Johnson, business teacher/long-term substitute @ KSS-.0874 FTE; effective Sept. 23-Oct. 14, 2020.
Support Staff Hires
Layne Seland, para educator/long-term substitute at KSS; effective Sept. 29, 2020 to the end of school year.
Mike Millard, noon hour supervisor at KSS; effective Sept. 9, 2020.
