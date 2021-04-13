New science curriculum was approved at Monday’s school board meeting. Kindergarten through second grade will utilize “Mystery Science”; grades 3-5 will use “Foss Science”; and 6-12 grades will learn from “McGraw-Hill Inspire Science” curriculum.
On Friday and Monday, interviews were conducted for both high school and middle school level principals at Kennedy Secondary School. “The admin hiring process is ongoing,” explained superintendent Jeff Drake, stating that he hopes to have more information next week.
COVID-19 cases are hovering around the low 30s within the county. The school district has seen an increase in quarantined classes.
Other information discussed at the school board meeting is as follows:
• MCA testing is underway and ongoing.
• The discontinuation of positions and programs district wide were passed with certified staff being cut by 7.024 full-time equivalents FTE) and support staff reduction equating to 3.87 FTE.
• Andrea Loegering’s special education paraprofessional position was increased to one FTE and an additional .6 FTE special education paraprofessional was granted to Cleveland School.
• Madison Eriksson has been hired as a special education teacher effective Aug. 30, 2021.
• Daniela Zens has resigned effective end of the 2020-21 school year.
• A 60-month lease agreement was made with Liberty Business for copier equipment.
• Erik Johnson of AMP Insurance was approved as insurance agent of record for the 2021-22 school year.
• The school board acknowledged and thanked Trish Martin and Donna Filippello for their service as they enter retirement.
