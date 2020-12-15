On Nov. 30, Fergus Falls students grades 9-12 transitioned to a full distance-learning model, leaving grades 6-8 in a hybrid model while grades K-5 remained fully on campus. This decision was made in response to a rise in area COVID-19 cases, recommendations from both the regional response team and health care agencies. Other factors were staffing issues, families choosing to transition to distance learning, difficulty addressing the needs of students in the established distance- and hybrid-learning models, the highest COVID-19 peak to date, and a belief the Thanksgiving holiday would result in being a “super spreading” event.
On Monday, the school board for ISD 544 met to discuss a wealth of information. High on the priority list were options for returning to school following the winter break. Superintendent Jeff Drake stressed that the goals of the academic institution were the health and safety of the students overall, followed by academics and then co-curricular activities. Taking that into consideration, a number of options were presented, though no decision has been made at this time. The options are as follows:
Jan. 4, 2021: Grades 9-12 return to campus three days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Friday).
Jan. 25, 2021: Junior high students transition to four in-person learning days each week.
Jan. 4, 2021, is the first day of school following the winter break. It was discussed during the meeting that the emotional and learning impact of being away from the school has taken a toll on students and the sooner they can return to school, the better the outcome will be. It was also said that the return to learning in a face-to-face format may help increase grades and overall well-being.
Jan. 25, 2021, marks the first day of the new semester and the potential date for junior high students to increase their in-person attendance to four days each week. The junior high students are currently on campus two days a week.
If approved, the proposed shift comes with increased risk, as social distancing at 6 feet will not be possible due to population and space constraints, but the institution feels that the academic and emotional benefits mentioned above outweigh the risk.
Final decisions on these options will be made at a later date.
Other items discussed at the meeting are listed below.
World’s Best Workforce and technology plan and internet safety policy.
Cognitive abilities (COGAT) testing underway.
Ricky Thom, custodian, retiring Dec. 31, 2020.
Joy Miller, EL educational aide, hired Dec. 7, 2020.
Chip (Quentin) McAllister, long-term elementary substitute teacher at Prairie Wetlands Learning Center, hired Nov. 19 through Dec. 22, 2020.
Heather Schreder, IQ art teacher, contract increase of .1667 FTE, bringing her FTE total to .3333 effective 2020-2021 school year.
Levy for taxes payable 2021 (for 2022 school year) remained unchanged from September and was unanimously approved by the board.
Lincoln School construction remains on task for an occupancy date of Feb. 1, 2021.
Kennedy Secondary School staff is fully covered as of Dec. 15.
Collaboration with Leave a Legacy Minnesota is underway.
Scholarship applications open on the 544 Foundation website on Jan. 1.
Minnesota State High School League is waiting to meet regarding winter sports until Gov. Tim Walz announces any changes to his most recent executive order, which has been rescheduled twice and is currently slated for Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Estimates were received for options to do repairs to the Kennedy Secondary School roof.
Progress is being made on the chiller and the possibility for a single sheet of summer ice is being considered.
Roosevelt gymnasium is receiving upgrades and has been approved to host events during the 2020-2021 school year.
