An address from Fergus Falls Public Schools Actitivies Director Derek Abrahams at Monday’s School Board meeting shared the successes that Otter athletes have demonstrated both athletically and academically.
In addition to the high number of CLC Performers of the Week and all-conference/honorable mention athletes this school year, four teams have received Gold Awards for academic achievement. In the fall of 2020, the girls’ tennis team earned the gold award for a combined 3.877 GPA of all varsity athletes participating. This winter, three more girls’ teams joined the ranks, with girls’ hockey earning a combined 3.822 GPA, gymnastics earning a 3.903 and girls’ basketball achieving a 3.8.
“We all know that academics are important,” Abrahams said, “and I want to congratulate the teams on earning those honors.”
Many thanks and congratulations were expressed by the school board regarding Brad Strand’s acceptance of the superintendent position at Breckenridge school, including accolades given by principal Dean Monke, who reiterated that he feels the administration in Fergus Falls is exceptional and that Strand will be missed.
Additional information discussed is as follows:
Third quarter ends on Thursday and progress reports will be sent home by Thursday, April 1.
Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments (MCAs) have begun at the high school level and will continue throughout the month of April within the school district. Due to the school closures and distance learning requirement at the end of the 2019-20 school year, this year will be the first year both third and fourth grade students will participate in the assessments.
Safety drills will commence at Cleveland Elementary next week. The drills will be announced over the intercom system prior to the start in order to make the process as easy for students to understand as possible.
Spring music concerts, prom and graduation are all being planned, but definitive schedules and procedures have not been finalized.
The school encourages families who are considering Fergus Falls for the 2021-22 school year to call the school and set up a time to tour and get their questions answered.
Lincoln School completed their first day with students on campus on Monday. Children’s Corner will move in April 5.
COVID-19 rates have been elevated with positive cases presenting in the 18 and younger population. It is speculated by the Minnesota Department of Health that increased social gatherings and lax attention to safety precautions are responsible for the elevated case rate.
High school parents were offered a survey regarding moving to a 4-1 (four days in person learning, one day distance learning) learning model as opposed to the current 3-2 model. While 60% of parents feel that a 4-1 learning model would be better for their student, the number of parents who would choose 100% distance learning would also increase, resulting in less students on campus if the shift were to take place.
James Thorstad has been hired as a seasonal groundskeeper.
Pamela Ness, Sally Kerbaugh and Janette Fletchall have announced their retirement effective the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Jesse Thorstad has requested an extension of his five year leave of absence from teaching for an additional five years. Thorstad is currently a technology specialist and will continue in that capacity.
The 2021-22 school calendar has been approved.
