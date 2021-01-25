On Monday, the ISD #544 School Board met for their second meeting of 2021. Despite the absence of one school board member, a quorum was present and the meeting was called to order.
A recent concern brought to the attention of the school district was the requirement for students to wear masks during physical education class. The school board approved a revision to COVID-19 Face Covering Policy #808 removing the requirement for students to wear masks during Phy. Ed. The revision also grants educators the option to wear either a mask and a face shield, or just a mask. Choir students are still required to wear face-coverings during class.
Upcoming changes to learning and activities include the delay of the end of the first semester for high school students, which will now end on Friday, Jan. 29, in-person learning for junior high students four days a week begins on Monday, Feb. 1, and Otter Adventures resumes on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The school board and staff of District 544 issued a number of thank yous: to Pamela Boettcher for her donation to the Otter Angels Wifi & Chromebook repair account, to educators JoEllen Johnson and John Demuth, both of whom will be retiring at the end of the school year, and to their paraprofessionals and support staff in support of Paraprofessional Recognition Week in the state of Minnesota. “We appreciate all (our paraprofessionals) do in our buildings on a daily basis,” shared superintendent Jeff Drake. “We couldn’t run our schools without them,” said McKinley and Adams schools principal Scott Colbeck.
Other determinations discussed are as follows:
Support staff Trista Hagen, ECFE child care aide will work reduced hours effective Feb. 1, 2021.
The school board will examine the budget to determine if it is necessary to make adjustments to existing programs or positions.
Form B application will be submitted to request additional funding for students in need within the district.
ISD #544 will participate in the Cooperative Purchasing Connection’s Bread and Bread Products program once again, enabling the district to get the best pricing on bread pricing effective July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023.
Bids are now being accepted for potential roof renovations projects for areas of Kennedy Secondary School (KSS) and the Roosevelt Education Center (REC).
Proposals are now being accepted to select an agent to represent the school district as a broker agent to solicit insurance products and bids.
Coming off of a five-year contract, the school district is accepting bids for a new printer/scanner equipment contract.
Distance learning student enrollment has decreased in the interest of returning to in-person learning.
February is “I Love Reading Month” at McKinley and Adams schools, where at least 362 books will be sent home with students.
MAP and DIBELS testing has commenced at the elementary level.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.