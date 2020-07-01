The Fergus Falls school board passed a resolution in their June 22 meeting valuing equitable education for all and stating, “Racism has no place in schools committed to every student’s emotional, social and academic success.”
The resolution was in response to the murder of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis which has sparked a movement of protests throughout the country.
Melissa Hermes, school board clerk and the school board representative for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and on the American Indian Parent Advisory Committee, explained what “equitable education” means to the board, saying, “I really appreciate the definition from the Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA). An equitable education means that, ‘every child is provided access to the opportunities, resources and support they need to learn and develop to their fullest potential.’”
The Equity Alliance of Minnesota, an MSBA partner, gives details into that support system. “I've been able to attend one of their workshops at an MSBA seminar. They recommend that schools can provide an Equitable Education System by connecting with the community with equity-based policies and procedures, strategic planning, culturally responsive teaching, a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment, culturally relevant curriculum, representation in programs, removal of barriers, equity-based budgeting and more,” Hermes says.
In 2017, the school district established an achievement and integration plan that would run through June 30, 2020, as a part of the 2007 Minnesota administrative rule “integration of racially isolated school districts.” A racially isolated school district is one where the enrollment of protected students (students who self-identify or are identified as African/Black Americans, Asian/Pacific Americans, Chicano/Latino Americans, American Indian/Alaskan Native and multiracial students who have origins in one or more of the previous categories) exceeds the enrollment of protected students of any adjoining district by more than 20 percentage points. Pelican Rapids Public School District is a racially isolated school district with a minority population of 46.8%. As a result, adjoining school districts in Frazee-Vergas, Perham, Hawley, Detroit Lakes, Underwood and Fergus Falls, along with voluntary district Battle Lake.
“The plan, called achievement and integration plan, was developed so that racially isolated districts must partner with adjoining districts on cross-district student integration activities,” says Fergus Falls School District Chair Matt Lemke. The plan outlines goals the districts must have regarding reducing disparities in academic achievement and for increasing racial and economic integration. One of the goals the district listed was to increase opportunities in cultural awareness with objectives to, “decrease student discipline referrals related to the misunderstanding of student diversity,” and, to increase and sustain ”interaction between students from Fergus Falls and the racially-isolated districts (like Pelican Rapids).”
The Fergus Falls School District is driven by the World’s Best Workforce Report which tracks academic standards and student growth.
“Within that report there is a section dealing with the achievement gap and closing that gap with a moving upward goal into the year 2025. I believe this has and will continue to be one of the school district goals to bring up all subgroups so that all students have the tools to achieve future success,” says Lemke. “This is one area the school board does look at to see how the school district is doing.”
Currently, all non-white racial categories are lagging behind with some percent proficiencies as high as 25 percentage points behind their white peers.
Beyond these existing programs and goals, the Fergus Falls School District will be working with the MSBA and local partners to develop what they call an “equitable education environment.”
Many schools throughout the country, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, have moved to remove police officers from schools in response to the George Floyd protests, but Fergus Falls will not be doing so.
“We have a great partnership with our local law enforcement,” says Lemke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.