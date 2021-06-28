Fergus Falls spring sports saw a steady to slight increase in extracurricular activity participation throughout the spring season despite the constraints due to COVID-19, athletic director Derek Abrahams shared at Monday’s school board meeting.
A number of spring athletes received recognition for their achievements on a state level, with the girls’ golf team placing third at the state golf meet and three track and field athletes placing in field events — shot put and high jump — at the state track meet. “We are very proud of them,” Abrahams expressed.
Fall sports for the 2021-22 school year kick off on Aug. 9 with an open house and practices are scheduled to start on Aug. 16. Kennedy Secondary School (KSS) is partnering with Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) for a “physical blitz” prior to the start of the season, which will streamline the process for athletes to get their sports physicals.
Homecoming is scheduled for Oct. 8-9 with Otter Pride Night scheduled on Sept. 24.
Superintendent Jeff Drake summarized the safe return to in-person learning plan, stating that in the survey sent to parents, 10% expressed concerns, at least half of which were regarding mask wearing. “I am very happy with the results (of the survey),” Drake shared. The plan outlines that masking is suggested for those who are not vaccinated; however, it is not required.
Other items discussed during the meeting are as follows:
• A grant-funded “Philanthropy and Youth” program will kick off during the 2021-22 school year, in which students will connect with local non-profit organizations.
• Rebecca Hansen has resigned as a paraprofessional educator and accepted a role as a high school office secretary.
• Mary Stich has been hired to be a second grade teacher at Adams Elementary School.
• Jennifer Jensen has expanded her role by adding the function of science teacher to her duties.
• School lunches for adults will be available for $4 for lunch and $1.95 for breakfast during the 2021-22 year.
• The school board adopted a resolution for a long-term facilities maintenance 10-year plan.
• A lease agreement was approved between the city of Fergus Falls and the school district for the use of softball field five and parking for regular season softball from May 2021-31.
