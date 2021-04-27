Adams and McKinley elementary schools are in an 11 week pilot program to promote student culture and climate efforts in first- and second-grade students. The program advances the idea that “We can all be an all star student every minute of every day,” a sentiment stressed by principal, Scott Colbeck at Monday’s school board meeting.
The “All Star Student” program chooses one student from each classroom that encompasses each of the virtues of being safe, kind, respectful, responsible, or ready to learn on a weekly basis, for a total of five students per classroom each week. The students are recognized with a certificate and a group photo is taken, which is displayed at the school in recognition of All Star students.
Feedback from the public in response to the program has been positive. It is expected the piloting will result in feedback in order to improve the program for the future.
Other items discussed at the school board meeting are as follows:
• Ellie Colbeck, Paige Pearson, Tori Ratz, Chance Fazio and Dominic Aguilar were named All-Conference in basketball by the Central Lakes Conference (CLC).
• Boys’ basketball team was awared the Sportsmanship Award by the CLC.
• Brad Strand was named CLC Girls Basketball Coach of the Year as well as MASSP Western Division Assistant Principal of the Year.
• Girls cross country and tennis teams received All-State gold awards for academics.
• Girls soccer received All-State silver award for academics.
• Of the 20 kindergarten students suggested for retention, 14 had summer birthdays.
• Elementary schools are planning on having virtual/outdoor field trips in May.
• Otter Dash Fun Run races will be held Wednesday and Thursday.
• Parents and seniors are encouraged to attend the senior recognition event on May 10.
• Prom is being held on Saturday and currently has 170 students registered. Registration is open through Wednesday.
• Area Learning Center graduation will be held on June 3 at 7 p.m. in the KSS auditorium.
• On May 28, the senior class will be making a trip to Valley Fair for their senior trip.
• KSS graduation, including iQ Academy, will be held on June 4 at 7 p.m. in the Gold Gymnasium. A minimum of four tickets will be provided to each graduate.
• High school level summer school will occupy eight weeks this summer, providing maximum efforts for credit recovery for students interested.
• COVID-19 numbers are hovering in the low 40s in Otter Tail County with four positive cases being a steady number within the school district over the past three weeks.
• Mark Anderson has been hired as the high school principal effective July 1.
• Kristie Sullivan has been hired as the curriculum director and assistant principal effective Aug. 1.
• Ivan Hirst has been hired as the middle school principal effective July 1.
• Administrative hires for the 2021-22 school year include Liza Winkler, Summer Goos, Taylor Leitch, Erin Rekedal, Anna Allen, Hayley Sokness and Ashley Sands.
• Certified staff contract requests rescinding rights for the 2021-22 school year in part or in whole were approved for Kathryn Enderson, Heather Schreder, Vanessa Jacobson, Heather Miller, Michaela Ehlers, Allison Ringquist and Ann Skoe.
• Certified staff resignations were received from Nora Tierney, Jennifer Smith and Ashton Fuhs.
• Support staff retirements include Donald Kast after 35 years of services and Elaine Snyder after 28 years of service.
• Support staff resignations were received from Valerie Moxness, Yvonne Wegscheid and Krista Hexum.
• Termination and nonrenewal of part or all of the teaching contract at the end of the school year was approved due to financial conditions of the school district for Jennifer Carlson, Kailey Muchow, Jacqueline Ness-Ludwig, Melissa Randall, Payton Skonseng and David Stordalen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.