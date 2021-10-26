The Oct. 25 school board meeting in Fergus Falls started off on a positive note with a report from the school district’s food service director, Lance Wells.
Wells noted that the district has avoided a school meal program crisis, which many other school districts are facing right now because of creative and strategic planning.
Wells received praise and thanks from board members for his hard work and effective, successful meal program solutions.
Board member Natalie Knutson noted that she has seen the program “evolve” since he started.
A portion of the meeting was dedicated to reports from each of the district’s principals. The principals reported a generally excellent turn out for parent teacher conferences across the district. They also had positive reports surrounding an impactful grant from the 544 Education Foundation that was distributed to individual classrooms across the district.
Around $28,000 was given in the form of grants to classroom teachers who applied. The grants were used for things such as math games, educational toys, books, STEM activities, kindle fire tablets, binoculars for Prairie Wetlands adventures and more.
“These grants really make a huge positive impact on the quality of the educational experience our students are receiving in the district and in the classroom,” said Superintendent Jeff Drake.
School board members also discussed mitigation strategies for COVID-19 during the work session portion of the meeting. The discussion included two middle school principals, Scott Collbeck of McKinley/Adams and Tindy Rund of Cleveland.
Collbeck noted the staff at McKinley/Adams was “hit hard” with COVID-19 early in the school year, but that currently no classroom teachers were out sick.
The general consensus of the board was that putting a mask mandate in place without any actual enforcement would be ineffective and unproductive. Board member Knutson noted that further unenforced mandates may lead to “teaching our kids to buck the system at a young age.”
The board remained open to continually revisiting options in an “ever evolving” situation.
