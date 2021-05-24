With a host of activities scheduled for the last 1 ½ weeks of the current school year, the Fergus Falls school board transitioned into their summer meeting schedule, which convenes on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7 a.m.
In addition to graduation ceremonies, which occur for the Area Learning Center (ALC) on June 3 and Kennedy Secondary School (KSS), iQ Academy and ALC on June 4, younger students will continue to wrap up the year with a barrage of fun activities. Amongst the remaining activities are the 14th music concert of the spring, an ice cream social, field days, prairie science classes celebration day, and a trip to Otter Cove.
Administration expressed gratitude to staff, school board members, 544 Foundation, Dollars for Scholars, and many more in light of creative problem-solving and continued support and dedication to students in the Fergus Falls community throughout the course of the last 12 months while navigating school in a pandemic.
Additionally, much thanks and well-wishes were offered to Dean Monke, who attended his final school board meeting preluding his upcoming retirement.
“I’m going to miss Mr. Monke,” shared McKinley and Adams schools principal, Scott Colbeck, who highlighted the impact Monke had on both his career and as a friend.
Other items discussed at the school board meeting are as follows:
Funds raised from the Boosterthon/Otter Dash fundraiser more than doubled the goal set by the PTO. Opportunities to utilize the funds are already being scheduled and considered and include trips to Otter Cove, Science Museum of Minnesota offerings, author visits, Chahinkapa Zoo trips, exploradome, and more.
Right-start activities for students transitioning to different school buildings have been scheduled. Mailings will be sent in preparation for the events.
Incoming kindergarten students: June 9-10
Incoming fifth-grade students: Aug. 4
Incoming second-grade students participated in a virtual tour.
Interviews are ongoing for various staffing needs for the 2021-22 school year. Administration encourages individuals with a background in special education and mechanical work to apply.
Summer programming is highly encouraged for students who need credit recovery. Mail will be sent to the parents of students suggested to participate. Middle school credit recovery programming will occur for four weeks during the mornings beginning June 7. High school programming will occur for eight weeks beginning June 9 with a break at the four-week mark.
School materials are required to be returned to the school. Return schedules have been posted online.
Congratulations were expressed by Superintendent Jeff Drake to Scott Kummrow, who was named ISD 544 Teacher of the Year.
The mask mandate has been lifted for all activities outside of the normal school day and while utilizing school transportation.
Special thanks and appreciation were extended to retiring staff members Amy Beske (36 ½ years) and Susan Moore (34 years) in recognition of the dedication and service to Fergus Falls Public Schools.
Katherine Carpenter resigned from her role as kindergarten teacher, accepting a role as a Title 1 paraprofessional for the 2021-22 school year.
Nathan Wedll was hired as a seasonal grounds and mechanical worker effective June 7.
