In recent years, the Fergus Falls School District hosted students, staff and the community for its annual Veterans Day program. This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the school district has altered the way that it will celebrate the nation’s veterans as the program will be going online.
“What we are doing is working with our technology and media departments to put together a virtual program for students, staff and the community,” Kennedy Secondary School Principal Dean Monke said. “We have had great cooperation with the Fergus Falls VFW and American Legion in putting together the program.”
While there will not be an in-person program, Monke explained that it will still feature several familiar parts that have been in prior programs. “We will still have participation from our music department, with several pieces, the Fergus Falls School of Dance will be performing, we will announce the winners of the Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen competitions, as well as speakers,” Monke added.
The school district will display the program on their YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/isd544?fbclid=IwAR0OTAezbMMWnwqjVhaC-P9K-1fF8YzN-s37vwH2PW7EBWI5G7RsIW1F600 at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and links on its district’s website (fergusotters.org).
“We are really trying to make it as close as we can to a normal year,” Monke said.
