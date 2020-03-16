After Sunday’s announcement by Gov. Tim Walz that requires all schools in the state to be closed by Wednesday due to the threat of COVID-19 spread, schools are in overdrive to get students educational materials for during the suspension of regular classes. One of the other major aspects that was brought into focus was the requirement that schools provide child care for emergency workers including health-care providers, emergency medical services, long-term and post-acute care, law enforcement personnel, correctional workers, public health employees, firefighters and other first responders.
“This is new responsibility that the state is tasked us with,” Fergus Falls Superintendent Jeff Drake said. “We are going to figure it out a day at a time.”
In the Fergus Falls School District, Drake laid out a plan beginning Wednesday where these children, K-6, will go to their designated schools between 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The groups will be led by paraprofessionals with each school principal having oversight of the staff and where in the building they will be allowed to go. Each student will be provided with breakfast, lunch and a snack during the day.
Drake mentioned that the school could accommodate those that needed partial child care, but would prefer that children are brought to school at 7:30 a.m. in order to meet with a designated paraprofessional and find out where they will be. “If someone needs pick up their child early, to ask for them at the office and we will have them called down,” Drake said.
Parents or guardians will be required to drop off and pick up their children during this time. School staff will also be allowed to have their children in the school’s child care as they continue to work for potential distance education options.
At Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, several different issues with the closure have impacted the school. With dormitories and international students, the school is doing the best they can to accommodate its students and their families.
Principal Jeff Isaac stated that the school will close after Tuesday’s classes, but several international students had already left over the weekend.
“The Norwegian government called all its international students home,” Isaac said. “They left on Saturday and I got confirmation that they all arrived safely.”
Asked about other students in the dorms, Isaac mentioned that the school has been in close contact with their families and there are some that are staying put. “All of our staff in the dorms will still be working and providing the usual day-to-day necessities like meals.” According to Isaac, there have also been families that are willing to take in those in the dorms if they are unable to stay put or return home.
