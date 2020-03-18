The Fergus Falls Public Schools is pleased to announce the availability of meal services for pickup at no charge for all children in our community 18 years of age and under.
Meals will be available for pickup at the following times and designated locations.
TIMES:
7:45 to 8:15 a.m. for Breakfast
12 noon - 12:30 p.m. for Lunch
LOCATIONS:
- McKinley School - West Entrance
- Adams School - Main Entrance North Side
- Cleveland School - Main Entrance
- Kennedy Secondary School - Door P (Loading Dock entrance off of Friberg Ave.)
- Morning Son Christian School - West Gym Door
These meals can be picked up by either the parent or the child.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
