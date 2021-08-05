Fergus Falls Superintendent Jeff Drake sent out a document outlining guidance for parents who are sending their children back to school. The main highlights are listed below:
Masks will not be required for students and staff in school buildings, however, students and staff will be required to wear masks on the school bus.
School will be fully in person, but if parents want their children to learn fully online they have the option to do so. The document states that students may move from in-person to distance learning at any time, but are only allowed to move from online to in person on specific days during the school year.
“Blended schedules” which are a combination of online and in-person classes, will be available for grades 9-12. The document specifies that these classes must “be in place at the beginning of each semester.”
A survey conducted by Daily Journal Media showed that over 68% of respondents favored in-person schooling without masks, both educators and parents were in this group. Some of these respondents cited a need for normalcy in their explanation of their answer. Over 23% of respondents favored in-person schooling with masks, citing reasons such as a concern over the delta variant and safety in their reasoning. Roughly 5% of respondents favored online or blended learning for the upcoming school year.
The parent guidance document states that the school will, “monitor COVID-19 and the delta variant as changes could create a situation where the district would need to adjust our response. We will maintain our practice of providing families with as much lead time as possible should a change become necessary.”
What are your thoughts on the guidance released by the school board? Do you support this decision or do you have concerns?
