Fergus Falls has recently been awarded a public health project coordinator position as part of Minnesota Public Health Corps initiative to foster growth within such a crucial public service. The MNPHC is one component in sweeping national initiatives undertaken by AmeriCorps and the Centers for Disease Control with a vision to support the public health industry across the nation.



