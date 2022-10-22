Fergus Falls has recently been awarded a public health project coordinator position as part of Minnesota Public Health Corps initiative to foster growth within such a crucial public service. The MNPHC is one component in sweeping national initiatives undertaken by AmeriCorps and the Centers for Disease Control with a vision to support the public health industry across the nation.
The MNPHC seeks to increase immediate capacity within the public health sector while also delivering equitable service and creating a diverse pipeline of future public health employees.
“This is a program to really build and launch future public health leaders,” explains Adam Kronebusch, a senior program manager with AmeriCorps.
The public health project coordinator position allotted to Fergus Falls will serve with Otter Tail County Public Health with a focus of supporting projects involving data collection, survey administration and community outreach and stakeholder interviews.
The position was originally posted over the summer months and has yet to be filled. “We’re really hoping to find a good applicant for this position with a prospective start date sometime in January,” Kronebusch notes.
To serve with the Public Health Corps an individual must be at least 18 years old and a high school graduate or equivalent and be willing to commit to a year of full-time or part-time service. AmeriCorps members are extensively trained and receive a stipend every two weeks including up to an additional $4,500 for student loans or tuition. Free individual health insurance and childcare assistance are also available for successful candidates.
“This is a great opportunity for individuals to support their community while also establishing a great career path,” Kronebusch explains. “We offer some great training and are actually partnered with the University of Minnesota School of Public Health to help successful candidates get off to a good start wit the program.”
More information regarding the role can be found at the following: ampact.us.
