The Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that the annual Fergus Falls Showcase will be postponed due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the CDC’s recommendation to limit attendance at larger gatherings, we are postponing ‘Showcase Fergus Falls,’ originally scheduled for March 17 at the Bigwood Event Center,” Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Workman said. “Please use good hygiene to help decrease the spread of the coronavirus.”

