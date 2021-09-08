Rand V. Araskog, a successful businessman who grew up in Fergus Falls, died on Aug. 9 in his home in Palm Beach, Fla. at the age of 89. Araskog was arguably one of the most successful individuals to come from Fergus Falls.
Araskog was born in 1931 to Randolph Araskog, a local tax collector, and Hilfred (Swanson). The couple operated a dairy farm in the Fergus Falls area. Araskog graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1949 and went on to attend the U.S. Military Academy, West Point.
Graduating from West Point in 1953, he attended Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. He spent six years working in the Pentagon for the Department of Defense. He worked at the Department of Defense during an extraordinary time when many major breakthroughs in space exploration and development were occurring in the 1950s.
After leaving the Department of Defense, he began a successful career in business. He started at Honeywell in Minneapolis, working in marketing and planning in the aeronautic division. He proceeded to join the International Telephone and Telegraph Corporation (ITT) in 1966, and slowly moved up the ranks in the company. Proving himself as an excellent manager with strong marketing skills, in 1979, he was promoted to chairman and chief executive officer of ITT, which was the nation’s 11th largest company at the time.
He had great financial success and was involved in many philanthropic efforts, donating money to West Point, the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the Henry Street Settlement, and many other organizations. Araskog retired from ITT in 1998.
Araskog was a family man as much as he was a businessman, he raised three children and regularly took his wife, Jessie M Gustafson, also from Fergus Falls, along with him on business trips. He was an Episcopalian and a man of strong faith, attending church every Sunday.
He is survived by his wife, daughters, son, and eight grandchildren.
