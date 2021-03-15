Fergus Falls Summerfest is scheduled for June 11-12 this year. After being canceled in 2020, the Summerfest Committee cordially invites everyone to save the date for this event and to join us in getting out of the house and having some fun with our neighbors and community.
Summerfest is planned and run by a group of volunteers from the Fergus Falls community. These volunteers put in hundreds of hours fundraising, planning, organizing and running the event. The group is led by
president, Katherine Robbins.
“We’ve got a great group who all really love this community and are excited to put together something special,” Robbins stated when discussing the event. “They are always looking for new and interesting things to include in it.”
Set on the grounds of Kirkbride park, Summerfest is a great excuse to get out of the house and enjoy the start of summer. Each year, set up with the iconic towers of the Kirkbride building as a backdrop, booths are lined up with art and craft vendors showing their wares. The stage has live music which permeates the entire grounds with the sounds of summer.
Picnic tables are spread all about for guests to relax at. Oak leaves rustle in the breeze at the tops of the trees that grow all around the park. Enticing smells from the grills and kitchens of the food vendors drift across the event. People stroll about smiling, visiting and laughing with friends and neighbors. Children laugh and giggle as they play. Different activities and amusements generate a change in motion to the ebb and flow of people strolling about.
Over the next several weeks, they will be focusing on raising money to fund the event. Each year, the event is financed by area businesses and organizations that care about supporting the community of Fergus Falls. Since its inception, the giving from them has enabled the event to continue to be free of charge. Fergus Falls Summerfest is a nonprofit entity.
Summerfest will be June 11-12 this summer. If you would like to donate or want more information, please find us online at fergusafallssummerfest.com or call Autumn at 218-999-9999.
