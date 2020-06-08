Superintendent Jeff Drake told the Fergus Falls school board Monday that he would prefer not to make a decision about reopening Fergus Falls Public Schools for classes until August.
Drake is one of the hundreds of Minnesota school superintendents following executive orders by Gov. Tim Walz and guidance from the Department of Education during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fergus Falls schools closed in late March and remained closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. Educational requirements were carried out following a distance learning model until school was dismissed for the summer in the last week of May.
Realizing that District 544 administration has been taking its lead from St. Paul during the pandemic, board member Melanie Cole brought up the question of reopening Fergus schools for the 2020-21 school year.
The 2020-2021 school year is supposed to begin Sept. 8.
“I would prefer to wait until Aug. 1,” Drake said. “So far what we’ve seen from the governor’s office is an all or nothing.”
Drake told board members that the majority of the 827 responses the district had received from parents regarding the long-distance learning model followed in April and May were positive. He said he had also received a clear cut preference from parents on the question of reopening schools this fall - an emphatic “yes.”
Activities director Derek Abrahams presented a review of extracurricular activities for the board including some of the past school year’s highlights. Extracurricular activities ceased in March before the spring sport season could get underway.
Abrahams told the board that beginning June 15 coaches will once again be able to contact their athletes. Abrahams also indicated that summer training could commence via the use of an online program known as “Platform.”
“In June we’re focusing on their conditioning,” Abrahams said.
New business fielded by the board saw an invitation for quotes on milk and related products approved along with the 2020-21, K-12 student/parent handbook and revisions to school policy, student code and discipline policy.
A resolution was approved by the board offering thanks to Renae Rocholl, who is retiring after 27 years as a middle school secretary and media center secretary for the district.
Among the general consent items approved was the resignation of Michelle Haukos, a work-based learning teacher; the hiring of Emily Schake, a fifth-grade teacher at Kennedy Secondary and Eliza Robertson, a special education teacher at Kennedy; the hiring of James Thorstad, a seasonal grounds worker and the resignation of Dane Froiland, a director in the one-action play program.
Tabled by Chairman Matthew Lemke was the question of membership in the Minnesota Rural Electric Association.
The next meeting of the board will be June 22 at 7 a.m. in the Kennedy media center.
