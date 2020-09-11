With the first week of school in the books, students, parents and staff have adapted to the new model of education for the 2020-21 school year. The Daily Journal reached out to a few teachers to find out what their experiences were like during the first week back in the building.
Language arts teacher Josh Scharnberg shared his enthusiasm for being back in the school.
“I am ecstatic to be back in school,” Scharnberg said. “I love teaching the content of my subject, but more than that, I love connecting with and building meaningful relationships with the students I get to teach. Some of that can happen with distance learning, but nothing replaces authentic, face to face conversations. Also, without students here, the building is quiet, eerily quiet, and lacks the life, energy, and enthusiasm that students bring to our school building and school culture.
Kennedy Secondary School science teacher, Richard Risbrudt shared Scharnberg’s sentiments.
“I couldn’t wait to get back and have students in my classroom again. Education was meant to have students and teachers in the same room talking, explaining and learning the content of each course,” Risbrudt said.
Second-grade teacher Katie Stortoen at Adams Elementary spoke about the energy of being back in the classroom. “The energy of having kids back in the building is outstanding! There is a positive buzz in the air with both staff and students,” Stortoen said.
While things have been running smoothly, one of the many inconveniences to the year is the masks. Risbrudt and Stortoen both mentioned that this is the biggest change for them.
“The kids have adjusted unbelievably and are doing so well,” Stortoen added.
Scharnberg mentioned that with the hybrid model, teachers have to repeat the same information multiple days. “(Assistant principal) Mr. (Shane) Thielke hit it on the head in his daily after-school announcements ... teaching in a hybrid format is like living in the film, “Groundhog Day.” Besides repeating the same information every other day, figuring out how to pace classes and effectively reach students who are distant learning is challenging and, at times, a bit overwhelming.”
Although it has been a change, each teacher expects the year to be positive.
“I expect our students to excel in this environment, whether in person, a hybrid or in a distance learning school environment. Teachers are all set for whatever phase of teaching we have to do,” Risbrudt said.
“I hope we can continue to see each other in person this school year and continue to stay positive whatever comes our way,” Stortoen said.
“My expectations for the year are the same as any year, to do what I love and love what I’m doing. Sure, we’re dealing with a pandemic, but if I’ve learned anything from life, people are amazingly adaptable, resilient, creative, clever and intelligent. Together we’ll put those attributes to good use and make this a successful school year,” Scharnberg said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.