The United States Blind Golf Association (USBGA) is hosting their first Midwest regional tournament in the organization’s history in Fergus Falls at Pebble Lake Golf Course from July 18-20. The organization is also celebrating another milestone of 75 years in existence.
Local tournament director, and USBGA golfer, Curt Jones says there will be about 16 golfers coming into the area from Georgia, Arizona, Florida, Alabama, Connecticut, New Jersey and Kentucky. It is the first time the event will be held in Minnesota.
Jones indicated that to play on a national level within the organization, there are different qualifications, but with this type of regional tournament, the only qualification is that they be a USBGA member.
Curt Jones started playing golf in 2018 and soon after became a member of the USBGA. According to his biography on USBGA website, he always believed that if you are going to be in an organization you should get involved, so Jones ran and was elected to the USBGA Board of Directors in 2019. When Curt is not playing golf he enjoys reading, woodworking and hunting in the fall. Curt and his wife Tisa live in Battle Lake and have been married for 40 years. They have two children and three grandchildren.
Curt’s coach, Perry Nouis, of Plymouth, who would normally assist him during tournaments, will not be able to do so during this tournament due to Jones having knee issues. Nouis will be with another golfer in the event. Nouis has known Jones since high school and started working with him about four years ago.
“Normally as a coach, I’m basically their eyes and lining them up and then they would take the shot, that is the course part of it. The other part is I come to the driving range, and take a look at their swing and essentially help them around the course and take care of a lot of the logistics,” Curt said.
Also assisting and providing support during the tournament are Matt McGovern, Fergus Falls Otters High School golf coach, and Kevin Swenson, director at Pebble Lake Golf Club.
Swenson said he is really looking forward to the tournament and also stressed, “There is a little more to it than a regular tournament, being that there are more people involved. Coaches and scorekeepers, and so forth. Each one has a coach that helps them set up and position, watching the ball. Putting is a crucial part, involves their coach, and it’s really pretty fascinating. We are very honored to have a tournament of this caliber coming to Fergus Falls.”
USBGA is a worldwide organization that holds tournaments at many different locations internationally. According to the organization, based on sight acuity, golfers compete in three divisions. The governing body of the organization, the International Blind Golf Association states that golfers in the B3 category must have vision of less than 20/200, while the B2 division is set at 20/600 or worse, with the totally blind competing at the B1 level. Whether sight loss is from birth or through accident or illness competitors are comprised of both female and male golfers.
In addition, every golfer has a sighted person to assist them, referred to as coaches. The coach provides the golfer a course description, correct yardages, and helps with club selection and proper alignment for each of the participants.
The organization also sponsors blind and visually impared children’s clinics, called the FollowThru program, providing PGA golf lessons with parent participation.
