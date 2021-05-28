Krystyne Frandson and her family moved to the community in 2017. Her teenage son, who is openly gay and had been raised in a loving and accepting environment, faced the challenges of adjusting to a fairly unaccepting environment. He had one opportunity for an inclusive group, “Rainbow Club,” which met weekly but generally stuck to the confines of the school. Attending “Rainbow Club,” at the time, was a proclamation of being gay and garnered ridicule, so its low attendence was far from reflective of the number of students who belonged to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ) population.
Frandson’s son eventually left the school, opting to earn his diploma at home as an alternative to drawing extra attention to himself by having his family advocate for him. Now older, he identifies and understands the need to make the entire community feel like an included, wanted, and vital member of Fergus Falls. With his approval, Frandson developed SAGA (Sexuality and Gender Alliance) Youth on April 30. She reached out to a few people to help create a summer full of activities for the LGBTQ youth in the community and was met with an overwhelming response.
“What happened next is something I’m still trying to wrap my head around,” Frandson shared, stating that she receives countless messages and comments a day. “The need for inclusion here is so great. In short; our LGBT, or simply curious kids, feel out of place. They become adults who don’t feel like this is a place they can live, work or raise their families ... and many of them leave.” She has gotten messages from youth and adults, both in the community and formerly of the community sharing their stories, offering their support, and giving her thanks. Parents of children who have recently come out as LGBTQ are grateful for the group, as they are the only group in the immediate area to offer support. Frandson has received messages from surrounding communities as far as Alexandria. “It became clear that no matter what it took, we needed to acknowledge all of them, so Pride Weekend was created.”
Acknowledging that the area LGBTQ community, both youth and adult, deserve more than what will be offered this year, Pride weekend in Fergus Falls is slated for June 25-27.
Pride weekend is a celebration taking a stance in the community that states that not only is the LGBTQ population welcome and loved, but that residents are proud of them. “We’re proud that you make our town a better place because you exist in it,” exclaimed Frandson. “We’re proud of the art, the style, the uniqueness, the diversity and the unconditional love you bring to our town.”
Pride Weekend has been met by some with open arms, and others with a sense of fear. “We live in a town where people are afraid to be who they are ... and people are afraid to show their support for them,” Frandson expressed, sharing that some area business owners dismissed communication regarding the event entirely while others approached it with reluctance worrying about the effects it will have on their business and they did not want to alienate customers and clients. Other businesses came forward eagerly, embracing the opportunity for inclusivity in Fergus Falls.
Pride Weekend activities are being updated on a regular basis through SAGA Youth’s Facebook page: http://facebook.com/FergusFallsSAGA.
