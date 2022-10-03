The ongoing national coverage of Hurricane Ian battering most of Florida has indulged that the full devastation of the storm has not been assessed yet.
Fergus Falls Public Works Director Len “Guy” Taylor was in the Orlando area the for a family get-together and on Sept. 29 reported that they had not seen any major flooding at their location.
“We're hunkered down in our resort room," Taylor shared. "Despite some crazy winds, we never lost power here and have not experienced any flooding here on the property.”
Taylor relayed how they planned to actually fly out on Sept. 29, but that plan was scrubbed.
“Our flight for (Sept. 29), was canceled (Sept. 27) and we're booked to fly out on (Oct. 1)."
Taylor said that roads around Orlando are flooded from what he had heard, so the only hope of getting out of the area on Oct. 1, was if the water receded so they could actually make it to the airport for the flight out.
According to various national and Florida media reports, millions were without power and hundreds were feared dead after Hurricane Ian made landfall as the fourth most powerful storm to ever hit the U.S. mainland.
The threat from Hurricane Ian isn’t over yet, though as of Oct. 2, it had been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.
