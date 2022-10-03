RIDIN' THE STORM OUT

Fergus Falls Public Works Director Len “Guy” Taylor rides out the storm in Orlando, Florida, during Hurricane Ian. This is a view from their balcony at the resort.

 SUBMITTED | LEN TAYLOR

The ongoing national coverage of Hurricane Ian battering most of Florida has indulged that the full devastation of the storm has not been assessed yet.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?