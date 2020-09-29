The Minnesota Veterans Home - Fergus Falls is mourning the loss of employee Michael Rusch. Mike started working as an LPN at the Fergus Falls Veterans Home in November 2011 and was promoted to RN in July 2015. He passed on Sept. 15.
Scott Buchanan, Fergus Falls Veterans Home administrator, shares: “Mike was loved by all of our staff and all of our Veterans. Our staff are saddened to hear of his passing, and he will be missed. Mike cared deeply about our Veterans and he would want us to continue to focus on providing great care to our Veterans as Mike did every day he worked at the Veterans Home. Mike was one of the best RNs I have ever been around. He always had a positive attitude, he was a strong leader, and he always cared for the whole person by going above and beyond for our Veterans.”
The Fergus Falls Veterans Home team held a fundraiser to help Mike and his family. Heather Nelson, director of nursing, coordinated a fundraiser to sell shirts with the phrase: “Fight Like Mike.” Between shirt sales and generous donations from staff and members of the community, the Fergus Falls team was able to raise more than $5,000 for Mike and his family.
Mike’s co-workers expressed their fondness for their colleague:
“Whenever Mike was here, I always knew that things would be just fine. He had such a calm presence and inquisitiveness that was so unique. He genuinely cared about each resident and his co-workers. He would talk about the importance of leading by example. He believed that he would never ask someone to do something he wouldn’t do. He is greatly missed.”
“Mike always said after report to the staff, ‘Any comments, questions, or concerns? If not, let’s have a great shift!’”
“Mike was a nice guy, and I liked the way he approached you in a decent manner. When he asked you to do something, he always said it in a polite way, a way you never felt offended. He always told me about his two daughters. He was a sweet guy to work with; I miss him.”
“I will never forget the day, (it was a Saturday) and I came to work just feeling ‘off.’ Mike pulled me aside and gave me the biggest hug, then told me how happy he was to be working with me. He changed my entire day around. That’s just the kind of guy he was.”
Mike’s funeral was held Sept. 19. Mike’s obituary can be viewed at glendenilson.com/obituary/Michael-Rusch.
MDVA commissioner announced Mike’s passing to the entire MDVA staff, noting, “The staff of the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs extends its deepest sympathies to Mike’s family, friends and colleagues at the Minnesota Veterans Home - Fergus Falls.”
