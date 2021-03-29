Brittney Jo Kakac, a 30-year-old Fergus Falls woman, was one of seven people arrested Thursday by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office during an incident at the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline in Floodwood Township, 37 miles northwest of Duluth.

When deputies arrived they found 20-30 individuals demonstrating against the pipeline at two different sites. According to a release from the Northern Lights Task Force, four demonstrators locked themselves to heavy machinery, two locked themselves to a gate and one refused to leave the area when ordered.

The seven demonstrators placed under arrest were taken to the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth and charged with gross misdemeanor trespass and obstructing the legal process.

Two of the seven demonstrators were from Vermont. The others taken into custody were residents of California, Idaho, Massachusetts and Maine.

