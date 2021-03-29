Brittney Jo Kakac, a 30-year-old Fergus Falls woman, was one of seven people arrested Thursday by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office during an incident at the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline in Floodwood Township, 37 miles northwest of Duluth.
When deputies arrived they found 20-30 individuals demonstrating against the pipeline at two different sites. According to a release from the Northern Lights Task Force, four demonstrators locked themselves to heavy machinery, two locked themselves to a gate and one refused to leave the area when ordered.
The seven demonstrators placed under arrest were taken to the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth and charged with gross misdemeanor trespass and obstructing the legal process.
Two of the seven demonstrators were from Vermont. The others taken into custody were residents of California, Idaho, Massachusetts and Maine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.