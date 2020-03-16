The Fergus Falls YMCA will be temporarily suspending all programming beginning noon today. This includes child watch, group fitness classes (land and water), Interactive Learning Center, sports programming, etc. The swimming pool will be closed for use beginning Tuesday, March 17.

Our fitness center, weight room, gyms and walking track are still open.

Thank you for understanding. We take these decisions very seriously. They are made with the most current information we have and a passionate desire to do what is best for the community we serve.

