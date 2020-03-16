The Fergus Falls YMCA announced Monday that it will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday until March 27 in response to the COVID-19 threat.
A press release was issued by Fergus Falls YMCA executive director Eric Price stating:
“In response to Governor Tim Walz’s recent press conference this evening, the Fergus Falls YMCA will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 27. The Y is pivoting its resources to help lift up the community through this crisis by continuing to provide essential school aged child care (Age 5 through Grade 6). We are all in a communal effort to get through this current crisis brought on by the COVID-19 virus and the Y will continue its history of supporting communities.
“As we work to fill these critical gaps, we greatly appreciate our members and donors who partner with us. The Fergus Falls YMCA has served this community for over 51 years thanks to the support of the community. As we work through this current situation, your support is essential to us continuing to help this great community in this uncertain time. As the Y looks to fill the needs of the community, we thank you our members/donors for making answering the need possible.
“The Y will closely monitor the ongoing updates and continue to work both locally and nationally. Please continue to monitor the news for important updates in regards to your safety. Together as a community, we will remain strong and vibrant.
“Please continue to monitor our website, Facebook page and mobile app for updates and changes.
“We appreciate your support and understanding as we work through this together.”
