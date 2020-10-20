The Fergus Falls Downtown Riverfront Council (FFDRC) announced today a new campaign to encourage random acts of kindness through their #COVIDKINDNESSFF initiative. Nominations will be accepted from Oct. 19-31.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for many businesses and individuals in our community; some businesses were forced to shut down while other businesses had to ramp up, extend services and lengthen hours. This health crisis has impacted all of us in unique ways, so in an effort to spread kindness and ingratiate well-deserving businesses and their employees, the FFDRC outlined an initiative to give back.
FFDRC board member Shawna Shale said, “The pandemic has impacted all of us both professionally and personally. Our board had an opportunity to not only lift spirits and do something nice for our downtown business owners and employees, but also inject some much needed cash into those businesses.”
Greatly inspired by other random acts of giving, the FFDRC modeled the initiative off of the simple mantra that “little things make big differences.” Years ago, staff at the City Bakery used to stand on the corner and pass out free donuts to drivers-by and it would make their day. It’s simple things like this that inspire others.
How can you participate? Visit the group’s Facebook page @ffriver or search for the #COVIDKINDNESSFF event page on Facebook and follow the instructions. Publicly nominate a business and/or staff and suggest a reward, FFDRC will take care of the rest. Whether it’s coffee for one employee or a fajita bar for the entire staff, your nomination will not go unnoticed. The only caveat is that your reward must also benefit another local business; think coffee from the Coffee Hut, donuts from Service Food Market or even offer a cleaning service for a day!
“We are grateful to the city of Fergus Falls for awarding these funds through their CARES Act grant program. Their support of our initiative will not only give back to our community, but will directly benefit our small businesses,” said board member NeTia Bauman.
*No purchase necessary to nominate or receive the reward. Nominations must be made via the public Facebook event page. Nominations can be made via email to netia@ffriver.org but all nominations emailed will be posted publicly.
