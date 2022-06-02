Area students are engaging with local wildlife specialists and gaining important knowledge and skills regarding Minnesota’s vast network of delicate ecosystems and the aquatic invasive species (AIS) that are threatening them.
“It’s a great opportunity to for my students to get out of the classroom and learn through a hands-on approach,” explains Kelsey Fahlen, a New York Mills science teacher. “Area AIS specialists have visited New York Mills schools in the past, and they and they have always done a great job connecting the in-class learning we deliver in school to real-world examples and issues.”
Spencer McGrew is an AIS specialist working for Otter Tail County, and he outlines the importance of student excursions into the local lakes and environment to learn more about their unique natural environment: “Experimental learning is an effective way to reach young people.”
On a recent student outing to Pelican Lake, McGrew illustrated the spread of the invasive zebra mussel by showing the students a pontoon encrusted with the organisms. Native to Eastern Europe and parts of Russia, the species was accidentally introduced into the Great Lakes through contaminated bilge water, and they have been a scourge throughout Minnesota lakes and waters ever since.
The outing equipped students with the knowledge to identify zebra mussels on boats and other watercraft, along with the skills to measure water clarity and gain an understanding of basic AIS mitigation.
In addition to instilling a sense of environmental stewardship to local students, McGrew explained that simply being present within the community makes a huge difference: “An active presence at the public access boat launches expands education opportunities to a wider audience who may not be aware of the harm in transporting aquatic invasive species.”
Madison Ruther is a student who attending the training.She echoed McGrew’s sentiment regarding a shared responsibility for conserving natural resources: “AIS education is key for young people who might not know the effects their actions or inactions have on the environment. We have a responsibility as young Minnesotans to preserve our state’s heritage of fishing and boating in a safe and eco-friendly way.”
Otter Tail County deeply values the continued health of its lakes and rivers. Any questions regarding AIS prevention or presentations offered to students or organizations can be directed to aquatic invasive species specialist, Spencer McGrew, at smcgrew@co.ottertail.mn.us.