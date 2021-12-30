According to the United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena counties, there are 5,400 children facing food insecurity in Otter Tail and Wadena counties every day. Hunger is an ongoing problem that many people in the Otter Tail and Wadena communities face all too often. And according to the United Way, numbers are increasing.
As the new year begins, the United Way is resolving to end hunger in the region. It’s their mission to improve the lives of people in Otter Tail and Wadena counties and to “mobilize the caring powers in our communities.”
In January, the United Way will host the 14th annual “Friends of Friends Fighting Hunger” fundraiser event. The fundraiser event is an online auction that will open on Friday, Jan. 14 at 9 a.m. and will close on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. The United Way operates as a partner and fiscal host for the auction.
Proceeds from the auction will go towards fighting hunger and will benefit seven different emergency food pantries in Otter Tail and Wadena counties and the eight Children’s Feeding Backpack Programs.
Like the fundraiser in 2021, the event will be virtual this year.
Those who are interested in previewing items before the auction opens can view items online at FOF.givesmart.com.
For more information or for questions about the auction, contact Summer Hammond at 218-770-9406.
