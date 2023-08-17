Exploring WWII history is something that Alex Trinkle is passionate about. Just like all of the soldiers in the books he reads, Alex is also fighting a battle that takes courage and honor. He is taking it head on with his family and friends by his side.
16-year-old Alex was having leg pain. Not the kind after a hard run or from growing, although that is what he was told more than once in the ER and clinic. With pain that would come and go with an intensity that left him unable to bear weight at times, his mom, Melissa Trinkle, knew it was something more. She took him again and was adamant that more tests were needed. Their worst fears were confirmed after blood work and a CT showed a tumor in Alex’s leg. A biopsy done in Fargo would result in the diagnosis of Ewing Sarcoma, a cancerous tumor. This energetic teenager who loves to work on vehicles, especially his old Ford truck, received this news just days after getting his driver’s license.
“When I got diagnosed with cancer, time seemed to stand still, and I just went numb, “ Alex said. And with the courage of the war heroes he knows so much about, he made a decision. “I decided ‘nah-ah,' I’m not going to sit around and feel sorry for myself! I was still going to be me.”
Ewing Sarcoma is an aggressive, rare bone cancer. Alex knew he would need to fight. He has undergone nine blood transfusions and seven rounds of chemotherapy since the tumor was found in April. He says he feels good and hasn’t been sick during the treatments he has had. “I’ve kept a good appetite and have maintained my weight, which are all positives, “ he said. When he is able to, he feels well enough to go out with family and friends and do things he loves to do, which he says keeps him feeling positive and gives him strength.
At the end of August, Alex will undergo an operation at the Mayo Clinic which will leave him hospitalized for quite a while. After he is able to return home, the fight will continue with seven more rounds of chemotherapy and starting physical therapy.
With all of the hospital stays, appointments and time away from work/school, the family is glad to know they have people behind them. “We have had such a great support system, and have met such wonderful people during this. It definitely shows that there are still good people out there,” Alex said.
One of the supporters Alex is talking about is the crew from Fergus Fallen, a memorial ride held in honor of Jimmy Noplos. After Noplos was murdered, his friends and family brought a dream of his to life. His dream was to host a ride that would benefit the service community. He wanted to help those who had “fallen” and also a family that was going through a hard time.
Though he never got to experience the ride he helped create, in just two years more than $35,000 has been raised in his memory.
This year’s ride, on Aug. 26, will help Alex and his family as they continue the battle to health and healing. There will be a fun run, gun raffle, t-shirt sales, silent auction and the ride around scenic Otter Tail County. “Honestly, I can’t say enough how much this memorial ride means to me,” said Marie Noplos, Jimmy’s wife and founder of The Fergus Fallen Memorial Ride.
Alex was nominated and chosen by Fergus Fallen to be this year's recipient of the money raised.
“Being chosen for The Fergus Fallen Ride is an honor! I am thankful and grateful to live in a community where such an amazing organization is able to help support me and my family through this tough time, “ Alex said. He and his family spend so much time away from home right now and he said coming home to a supportive community means so much.
With a long road ahead, Alex says. “My mom, step-dad, sister’s, their families, my grandparents, uncle, and friends have been my rock through all of this,” he continued, “I am so blessed to have the family and friends I have in my life.”
Alex gives credit to his family’s faith for keeping them focused and getting them through each day: “God and my family keep me strong. I have big plans for my life. I will not go down without a fight!”
For information on The Fergus Fallen Memorial Ride, visit them on Facebook.
To help Alex and his family, donate at Bell Bank in Fergus Falls under Alexander Benjamin Benefit, Venmo @Melissa-Trinkle-1, or at gofundme.com/f/alexanders-medical-diagnosis.