The Fergus Falls Library Foundation announced that it delivered its final payment to the City of Fergus Falls and fulfilled its commitment to donate $3 million of private funds toward the library remodel and expansion. The foundation started its capital campaign after a 2013 community needs assessment. It raised the funds through a mixture of corporate, foundation and individual pledges over five years. The private donations added to a $1 million construction grant from the State Library Services funds and a half of 1% city tax to fully fund the renovation project. The newly expanded and furnished library opened its doors in early 2019.
Jennifer Smestad, chair of the Foundation Advisory Board, in her presentation to the City Council thanked the community members who made and followed through on pledges and the many city and community groups who worked together to make the library we know today possible. “It is important to recognize and to celebrate the success and the power of this private-public partnership in building this vital and vibrant community asset,” she stated.
In 2020, the library had close to 65,000 visits, circulated 180,000 print and digital items and completed 7,000 reference transactions, all in a pandemic year. According to library director, Gail Hedstrom, the new study and conference rooms are used most of the day, every day. The renovation allowed the library to double the number of public computers and provide additional adult and children’s programs and materials.
The Fergus Falls Library Foundation, in partnership with the Friends of the Fergus Falls Public Library, will continue its mission to provide for building enhancements, technology, programming and services beyond the library’s annual budget. They invite the public to find out more about the foundation and at ffpubliclibrary.org/about-us/support/library-foundation.
