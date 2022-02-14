In the wake of Valentine’s Day, many couples may be feeling blissful and smitten. Yet the reality of the celebration may have some individuals walking around with a bank account or wallet that is a bit emptier. Recent national surveys show that individuals probably spent somewhere between $175-$210 on their significant other this year celebrating Valentine’s Day.
Chocolate, flowers and teddy bears aside, no matter how much someone spent for Valentine’s Day, one thing that can have a big impact on someone's love life any time of year is money. While some may say “all you need is love,” the truth is that one can’t live on love alone.
“When you look at causes for divorce, when you look at reasons why people have issues in marriage, financial stuff is always at the top of the list,” said financial representative, Brian Riches, of Country Financial in Fergus Falls.
This year’s holiday of love may be in the past, but the financial future of many couples remains to be determined. So, what is the best way for couples to approach their finances? How does one breach the uncomfortable, yet important topic of money?
It may not be as romantic as a Valentine’s Day date night, but Riches recommends that couples have a regular “financial date night.” Money is probably not the first topic people are chomping at the bit to discuss, but Riches noted that talking about finances is a very important piece of a relationship that shouldn’t be ignored.
“You have to be on the same page,” he explained. “To use a sports analogy; when you’re on a team, everybody doesn’t play the same position, but you definitely need to be playing on the same team and you need to be going for the same goal. So if you haven’t had a chance to sit down and talk about what’s important and what your priorities are, you’re not going to be able to even try and win the game.”
He explained that too often people will simply ignore financial conversations until things get to be too much — which is a recipe for conflict. It may feel awkward, but Riches recommends opening up about money goals, priorities and habits.
Budgeting, debt, retirement, life insurance, savings … the list can go on and on. Riches says to put it all out on the table and come up with priorities, whatever they may be, together. Whether a couple decides to fully combine finances, have totally separate accounts or something in between, each person should be on the same page when it comes to a financial plan.
Riches also recommends breaching the topic right away, before diving into a marriage or a serious relationship where financial burdens are shared. “(Finances are) one of the biggest things that people fight over," he explained. "And the biggest problem is because, many times, (couples) don’t have that conversation early on.”
The saying, “what’s yours is mine and what’s mine is yours,” may sound romantic, but it can be a bit shocking when it applies to a significant other’s debts, savings or money habits.
Simply put, open communication is key to a healthy, successful relationship with money.
“I think it’s important to set some time aside, whether it’s twice a year or once a month, to just look at ‘what are the most important priorities for us from a financial perspective’ and ‘what can we do to make sure we are on the same page there,’” he said.
So, couples can go ahead and schedule that financial date night. Who knows? It may just lead to more romance than expected.