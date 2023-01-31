This is one in a series of articles written by students who received scholarships in 2022 awarded through the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars chapter. The purpose of these articles is to thank the community for its support of students and their higher education goals.
Going into my second semester at Montana State University, I am more grateful than ever for the opportunities I have been given. I have found the college experience rewarding, as I enjoy the independence and the many learning experiences that are part of living so far from home. I am currently majoring in Cell Biology and Neuroscience with a minor in psychology. Although I originally set out with plans of pursuing medicine, I have found myself drawn to medical research more and more as I have gotten to experience research for myself.
My first semester course load was mostly generals, but it allowed me to get a feeling for the different areas I want to pursue. I am thankful I took college classes in high school, as I was able to skip past some of the easier requirements and get right into the things I am interested in. I enjoy all my classes, however my favorite so far has been a literature class I took through the Honors College. In this class, we read different written works about topics ranging from evolution to current events, then discuss them in class. I’ve found this class to be very engaging and I’ve learned a lot from others' perspectives.
Outside of class, I participate in several clubs. I am a member of Backcountry Squatters, which is a club for women and non-binary folks to gain more access to the outdoors. The club hosts different events like hikes, backpacking trips, and outdoor clinics that teach new skills like fly-fishing and ice climbing. I love getting to experience my new home in such a safe community, and it's been a great way to make connections with individuals who have similar interests.
I’m also in the Nordic Ski club, as I was on the Fergus Falls Nordic Ski team throughout high school and wanted to continue skiing. Through this club, I got a job coaching 3rd graders twice a week at the local ski resort, and this has been one of the highlights of my year so far. In addition, I am also a member of Active Minds, a club promoting mental health awareness on campus, as well as the Painting and Drawing Guild.
Besides my coaching job, I also work as a research assistant for a project studying the benefits of using sign language vs. verbal communication for teaching children with autism. I absolutely love working with the kids and I’ve found the work extremely interesting and rewarding. It's also beneficial to experience work in a field I might be interested in pursuing myself. I plan on taking some more classes in both sign language and developmental psychology next year, as well as continuing research.
In my free time, I’ve enjoyed getting outdoors as well as participating in the Bozeman community. My roommate and I love to go to the vintage swing dances in town and to different shows and events hosted at the local theaters. I’ve greatly enjoyed getting to experience this new community, but I do miss my hometown. I would not be where I am if it wasn’t for all those who helped support me along the way. I am extremely grateful for the support provided to me by my teachers, community members and the Dollars for Scholars program. I want to thank Lake Region Health and the Money Family for their contribution towards my education, and I hope someday to pass on the generosity that has been given to me.
Most importantly, I want to thank my parents who put in countless hours running me to practices, helping me with homework and volunteering for my many activities, so that I could achieve everything I set out to do. Their constant support has given me the ability to go out and seek my dreams and I hope I can make all those long hours worth it. Even though I am 12 hours away, I will always feel connected to home because of the love and support that everyone has given me and I know that no matter how far I go, my roots will always lie in Fergus Falls.
Anna Erickson is a 2022 graduate of Kennedy Secondary School and is currently attending Montana State University in Boseman, Montana. She is the recipient of the Money Family Scholarship and the Lake Region Healthcare Corporation Scholarship. For information on making a donation for scholarships, contact Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars, 601 W Randolph Ave, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.