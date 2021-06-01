The building behind the west end of the former Kirkbride designed Regional Treatment Center that served as living quarters for nurses is going to officially be repurposed as an assisted living center called the Cottage Senior Living Facility, managed by Northern Oaks Senior Living, with headquarters in Fargo.
Work has been underway since April 2020. According to Amy Deacon with Northern Oaks, many options will be available, from smaller units, to those requiring more care and space and will offer customized levels of assisted living services. The main entrance door will also be on the north side of the building, instead of the original south entrance, which will now open up into a beautiful garden area.
In all cases, historic preservation has been a key component of the project, from original doors to repurposing some original beams. The main dining area will be on the main floor.
Deacon said the stairwells within the building were also mostly reused with original trim. All the rooms also have new windows. Countless hours and months have been spent in restoring the building and she says people will feel the history of the building when they first walk in.
When the project is finished, the space will provide assisted living for around 43 or possibly more residents, and will include space for residents with memory loss.
The lead designer on the project is Mutchler Bartram Architects, with other design partners including C.I. Construction, LLC., MBN Engineering, Bruce Laugtug PE, and Boelter Landmark.
