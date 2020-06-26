Due to COVID-19, the Lake Region Run was postponed this year. Normally held at the beginning of June, the Lake Region Run raises money for the Lake Region Healthcare Cancer Care & Research Center in Fergus Falls. Still wanting to give back to the community and bring her congregation together in a safe way, Ali Haugerud, pastor of Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, completed a 10-mile run on Saturday, June 6 and raised $1,000 for the cancer center.
“I decided to do the run because I had been training and was prepared for the 10 miles,” Haugerud said. “I thought encouraging the members of Hope Lutheran to donate per mile and cheer me on, in a physically distant way, of course, would be a way to connect in a time when we are worshipping virtually.”
Haugerud has gone the Lake Region Run several times in the seven years she’s lived in Fergus Falls, though she usually does the 5K. Runners can choose to do a 10-mile run, a 10-mile relay, a 5k (3.1 miles), a 1-mile race or a combo run (both the 1-mile and 5K race). This year’s race is postponed until October and Haugerud said she still plans to be there if it goes through, saying, “If the race happens in October, I plan to run the official race as well!”
Her route started and ended in her driveway in Woodland Heights. “I ran out to 111 and headed north past Hope Lutheran to 245th and then south on Diversion Drive to Fir. I made my way back to Woodland Heights following the trail along Fir, through the neighborhood behind the Y, over to Cleveland School and north to the Vets Home before returning home.” She finished her run in one hour and 45 minutes with several members of Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church cheering her on along the way.
Initially, Hagerud had only hoped to raise $50 a mile for a total of $500 but through help from members of Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, family and friends, she was able to raise $100 a mile for a total of $1,000.
