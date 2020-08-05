Just because summer activities may be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic it doesn’t mean it has to be boring. The Greatest International Scavenger Hunt (GISH) kicked off on Aug. 1 and runs until Aug. 8 with teams around the world competing to complete over 220 challenges that mix silly tasks with acts of kindness. Abby Lange, a paramedic at Ringdahl Ambulance, is in her fifth year of doing GISH alongside some of her co-workers and other residents of Otter Tail County, with some teammates in Wisconsin and greater Minnesota.
Teams are made up of 15 people but not everyone has to be in the same place — many tasks can be completed alone or with a few other people. Players submit videos or photos of their completed tasks and each completion racks up points for their team. The team with the most points earns the grand prize.
In the past, the grand prize was often a trip someplace exciting but, due to COVID-19, the prize this year is a mystery, although the team is guaranteed a dinner with actor Misha Collins (of “Supernatural” fame), merchandise and a donation to the team’s charity of choice.
“I started participating in GISH from a post I saw on Facebook from the actor Misha Collins, he plays Castiel in the show ‘Supernatural.’ He is a big advocate for kindness and doing odd things. Many of the other stars and guest stars from ‘Supernatural’ take part in GISH as well,” Lange says. “I have met a few people from all over the world through GISH, we had a few teammates from Australia last year.”
This year, some of the tasks Lange’s team has done or is working on include creating a Pickle Me Elmo, building a physically distanced tandem bicycle with the seats 6 feet apart, and getting 10 people to donate $1 to purchase a long lasting insecticidal bed net for families in impoverished countries to protect against malaria.
Many of the tasks are acts of kindness as GISH partners with Random Acts, this year specifically with Random Acts Support Program to provide meals to children in need.
“This year there aren't as many random acts of kindness that involve talking to strangers due to COVID,” says Lange. “There are always a mix of random acts of kindness or doing something nice for a stranger and doing something silly to get you out of your comfort zone. I have met a lot of people that are normally pretty shy but creatives come out of their shell a little while they complete a task.”
This year’s tasks have been tailored to be quarantine and stay-at-home friendly but players can choose to join teams that are “just for fun” so there’s no pressure to compete for points.
“That way, if you just want to have a good time, there is no pressure from your teammates to complete everything. The main point is to meet new people and have fun,” Lange says.
Lange moved to Fergus Falls from Luverne in 2014 to work at Ringdahl Ambulance.
“The station has become a centerpiece of us during GISH each year. My co-workers often get roped into doing some silly things with me,” she says. “Erik Johnson is someone that has done GISH with me each year for the past five years. I really like to laugh and with the stress of EMS it has given us something to look forward to doing for a week, to laugh and help other people that aren’t our patients.”
Registration for GISH costs $25.01 and while it’s closed for the 2020 event, Lange says people can still, “take some time this week to complete your own random acts of kindness, or try something that is normally out of your comfort zone to celebrate the GISH spirit.”
