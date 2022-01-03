At the start of a new year, many people take the opportunity to make a New Year's resolution. Some common New Year’s resolutions may include paying off debt, losing weight, learning a new skill or spending more time with friends and family. But, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is inviting the community to dig a bit deeper in 2022 and pursue some genuinely impactful resolutions this year.
The church has developed a program to help individuals find meaningful balance in their lives. The program was created to “help individuals set and achieve effective goals to help them become more like Jesus Christ.” The main focus is finding balance in the spiritual, intellectual, social and physical aspects of one’s life.
This is the first year the church will be offering the program to the community. “It is a program originally created for the youth to learn to set and make plans for goals,” said Sister Jamie Erdmann, a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “We thought it would be a great thing to share with the community as a resource for setting their New Year resolutions, especially their spiritual ones with the missionaries.”
The church believes that focusing on these aspects and strengthening the spirit will in turn create balance in one's life.
Though the focus is mostly spiritual, the program also encourages things like physical activity, intellectual progressions such as learning a new language or a new instrument and social engagement like volunteering or making new friends.
Erdmann participated in the program herself and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. “As I have participated in this program I have seen that my life has become more balanced,” she said, “and I have seen improvement in each of the main aspects of my life.”
She shared that one of the main ways she grew was by learning to serve others. “I have put in hours of community service, as well as done my best to act upon the unplanned service opportunities all around me,” she explained. “Such as holding open the door for someone, doing the dishes for my roommate or even just smiling at strangers on the street! I felt my spirit grow stronger and joy enter into my soul. I am so grateful for all the doors of possibility and growth that were opened up to me by learning to set goals.”
Regardless of whether someone makes a resolution or not, the New Year represents a new beginning, and it offers the opportunity for people to stop and reflect on the past year, the good and bad and everything in between. Erdmann invites those who want to take their goals a step further this year to contact elder Christopher Porter and elder Luke Parsons at 701-858-0985 who attend the Wahpeton, North Dakota church.