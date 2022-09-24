With fall semesters throughout Otter Tail County schools in full swing, coordination between community members and academic staff is more important than ever to ensure students are offered the best experience possible throughout their studies, extracurricular activities and athletic pursuits.
One organization that seeks to provide support for the educational and recreational needs of Fergus Falls students is the Otters Elementary Parents and Teachers Organization. Otters PTO holds meetings on the third Monday of every month at 5:30 p.m., at the Cleveland Elementary School Cafeteria and is committed to promoting an open school-and-parent dialogue while also helping to fund exciting experiences for their elementary students.
The current PTO board consists of Jenna Noland who is the president, the vice president Kylene Johnson, co-secretaries Amy Anderson and Michelle Shearer, treasurer Tami Hoyt and board members Kim Everson and Heidi Bohannon.
“We are able to continue to fund a special experience for each grade along with a K through fourth grade event,” explains Noland. “This year, that event will be a performance by TheaterWorksUSA, Junie B Jones’s Essential Survival Guide to School. This will take place on Apr. 27, at the Kennedy Secondary School auditorium.”
Current planning is also taking place for a kindergarten class to visit Otter Cove, a first-grade field trip to Chahinkapa Zoo and a third-grade excursion to the planetarium at Minnesota State University-Moorhead during their planet study in October. The PTO board is still looking for similar opportunities for the second and fourth grade classes and is open to suggestions and ideas.
“It has always been a goal for us to get a book in every kid’s hand each school year,” Noland mentions. “Therefore, the PTO will continue to support the birthday books for kindergarten and ‘One Book One School’ for Adams and Cleveland.”
Noland explains that funding requests are encouraged and the board requires these by the second Monday of the month to review and process: “The PTO board will meet monthly and we want to be efficient in responding to teachers – the focus of PTO funds is to enhance literacy, fine arts, STEAM and culture in the schools.”
Noland says that the forms necessary for teachers to make such requests can be found within the current school form system and should be shared once completed with the appropriate building principal.
Additional information on school activities and ways to become involved in the PTO organization can accessed via the following contact information: otterpto@gmail.com.
