Driving down the county highways in the region, one might see an abundance of grass, corn and trees; but there is also an abundance of a different kind of material — film plastic.
Film plastic includes agricultural plastic such as silage plastic, bale wrap and bunker cover, along with boat wrap from marinas. Over the years, these bulky plastic materials have become a problem for the environment. Historically, there has been no convenient option for the reuse or disposal of the materials, so they either ended up in a landfill or were burned illegally.
Otter Tail County (OTC) set out to find a solution to this problem, and in 2016, it introduced the Film Plastic Recycling Program. Managed by OTC, the program spans across Otter Tail, Wadena and Todd counties, collecting plastic film waste and delivering it to a regional collection site in Sauk Center. The collected material is then reused by a company called Revolution Bag, based out of Arkansas, which makes commercial trash bags that consist of 94% post-consumer material, including the plastic film waste from this region.
In 2021, OTC received a grant to expand the film plastic recycling program. The county was able to purchase a collection truck solely for the program and started consistent monthly collections from farms and boat storage facilities across the region in June of 2021.
Starting Feb. 2022, the program will have 50 new containers available for additional collection sites, which will allow the program to grow from collecting 200 tons of film plastic annually, to collecting 280 tons of film plastic annually.
OTC reported that generators of these film plastics, such as farmers and marina owners, have been “overwhelmingly supportive” of the program and are glad a solution has been found to a persistent problem in the region.
“Great program, no more unsightly piles of plastic around the feed site or stray pieces across the fields,” shared Brad Johnson, a farmer in Orwell Township, in a press release about the program. “We just wish it would have existed 10 years ago!”
Generally, farms or marinas that generate a large amount of film plastic waste will qualify for an on-site container with regular monthly pick up. Smaller sites can drop off their film plastic at any transfer station in Otter Tail, Todd or Wadena counties for no charge.
“We are thrilled that OTC was able to receive this grant and keep the film plastic recycling program going,” stated Assistant Director Zach Fjestad in the press release. “Additionally, we will add 50 more canisters to the program and with the ability to bring plastic to the transfer stations, everyone should have access to recycle this material.”