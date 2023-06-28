A great dane isn’t a good choice for a person who lives in a small apartment. A rowdy puppy with toddlers that are learning to walk or who leave small toys on the floor may be a bad idea. Finding the right pet and breed can be a challenge. Learning what to take into consideration can help potential pet owners find the perfect fit for their family and lifestyle.
Some key things to consider are the space you can provide for an animal, time to dedicate to a pet, manageable activity level and finances for budgeting for a pet.
A dog or puppy needs attention. They are not happy chained up in the yard or in a kennel all day. They will need a good amount of time and attention.
A puppy requires even more time and is a big commitment. Puppies cannot be left at home alone all day and they need to be let out every two hours or so. Training a puppy or training a dog to know the rules of their new home is a time consuming task and needs to be considered prior to adding one to a household.
The daily time commitment is important, but also is the consideration of the lifespan of the pet. Dogs and cats can live 10-15 years. Some smaller pets live less than 10. If one wants to travel after retirement, where will the pet stay? If college is coming up in the next few years, can someone else take on the pet? A young couple who gets a pet may have to consider if they’ll have efficient time for it once they start growing their family. As lives change, pets' needs still have to be met.
Deciding to adopt a pet or buy one from a different source costs a fee. Some breeds need to be groomed more often than others. Vet visits, food, toys and gear like a leash, collar, crate, all add up quickly. One needs to ensure they are in a place financially where the pet’s needs can be met and any unexpected expenses can be handled.
The size of a yard, house, apartment or space available for a pet to play needs to be thought about. Large dogs love to run around and need an area to do so. If living in town, a fenced in yard, area for regular walks or a dog park should be available. If living in an apartment, can a pet spend time outside safely?
Smaller breeds, although they require less area, still need exercise to stay healthy. If renting, a property owner may need to give permission or have guidelines for what type and size pet that is allowable.While more content to lay around and snooze, cats need space to explore and to safely be outside, too.
There are so many pets that need forever homes. There is one that is right for each interested family. Preparing for what can be offered to a pet and what commitment level is available will be helpful longterm. A pet that is compatible with a family should be able to have all of its needs met and plenty of snuggles and playtime. Taking the time to consider space, time, money and future will help ensure the right pet will fit right into a family.
