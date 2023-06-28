Furry friends

Having enough time, money and space are important factors when choosing a new pet.

A great dane isn’t a good choice for a person who lives in a small apartment. A rowdy puppy with toddlers that are learning to walk or who leave small toys on the floor may be a bad idea. Finding the right pet and breed can be a challenge. Learning what to take into consideration can help potential pet owners find the perfect fit for their family and lifestyle.



