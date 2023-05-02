MEDIATION ORDERED

Exchange between Council Members Scott Rachels and Al Kremeier regarding a resolution directing mediation between Brent Thompson and Kremeier at the council session, on May 1.

 James Allen Daily Journal Media

A large crowd assembled prior to a regular session of the Fergus Falls City Council held on May 1, in anticipation of a discussion revolving around how the public interacts with council members and where that interaction should take place.



