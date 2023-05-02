A large crowd assembled prior to a regular session of the Fergus Falls City Council held on May 1, in anticipation of a discussion revolving around how the public interacts with council members and where that interaction should take place.
Also discussed was a resolution directing mediation between the two Ward Three members, Brent Thompson and Al Kremeier.
Prior to the lengthy discussions regarding those matters, an item removed from the consent agenda was a resolution accepting donations to the Fergus Falls Fire Department for two air monitors. The fire department had applied for a MDU Foundation grant for Sensit air monitors to be utilized for natural gas leaks or for hazardous material calls. The department received $3,000 and were going to use funds from an equipment fund to cover the additional $1,000. However, local ethanol plant Green Plains Inc. stepped up to the plate to offer that additional $1,000, which was approved unanimously.
Following that shortly after was the topic of the mediation. In a statement Kremeier detailed how he did not understand why he was being made part of the mediation process.
”I am not a complainant on anything that Brent Thompson may have done. As I mentioned it was brought up on behalf of a Third Ward community member. I also had Rolf (Nycklemoe) when that was brought up, our city attorney, to make sure I was not listed as a complainant. I was listed as a witness to a certain extent. The complainant was actually listed as city hall, was how it was worded,” stated Kremeier.
Kremeier went on to talk about another complainant in Ward Two, and emphatically stated that he had not brought up anything with Brent Thompson’s name and that something was trying to be made of nothing regarding his dealings with Thompson.
“I respectfully decline any type of mediation,” said Kremeier.
Council member Scott Rachels replied at that point that he and Kremeier had previously discussed the situation with Thompson.
“You know you and I, Al, have talked about this before we were sworn in. I said you’ve got to resolve this between you and Thompson and you said I want to wait until the Secretary of State gets back with his letter, did you not say that to me?” questioned Rachels.
“No I did not, because that was Mark Leighton, who's here in the back tonight,” stated Kremeier.
Rachels went on to say that in a later exchange between the two that he told him again that he needed to get this resolved with Thompson, and was told it would only be resolved once Thompson was gone. Kremeier then told Rachels that was not discussed publicly and should therefore not be taken into consideration.
Mayor Ben Schierer went on to again reiterate that this was a council recommendation, that mediation take place, not his decision. Schierer said it was their unanimous decision at a public meeting.
Council member Laura Job inquired how a mediation would work if Kremeier did not participate: “We have previously spoken that we need to have both parties in agreement to this for mediation, correct? Kremeier is declining at this point so we don’t have two parties to do a mediation."
Schierer replied that it was Kremeier’s choice to not do the mediation, but that the council would decide what action to take at that time if there was a refusal.
The resolution ultimately passed, directing the mediation.
Later on there was a discussion regarding the Town Hall meeting that had been taking place in city hall council chambers.
Council member Tom Rufer made a motion that town hall meetings were not to be held in council chambers unless a quorum of the council decides to make an exception. The motion was seconded by Jim Fish.
Kremeier then asked to speak again stating that it was a campaign promise of his to have town hall meetings and he said he wanted to follow through with that.
Schierer reiterated that he had held several town hall meetings himself and was a fervent supporter of getting public input.
“The council unanimously decided to open up the open forum at the beginning of the meeting to give people any and all opportunities to come before their elected officials without registering. We’re simply saying we want you to hold your town meetings, we want the people to attend, we want to hear those voices. The council as a whole, not individually, but as a group, which is how this council derives its power, made the decision that they did not feel that this was the best forum,” said Schierer.
A couple of residents also voiced their concerns about the town halls stating that they felt they were necessary. It also made them feel like they had a voice, a seat at the table to bring their concerns to.
The motion was carried by a 6-2 vote with Job and Kremeier voting no.