Local author Kelly Aul recently published her latest Christian historical fiction book, “Tairseach” in February this year along with a spiritual help book titled “Rescued From Worry.”
Aul was born and raised in Elbow Lake and has a part-time job as a pharmacy technician at Trumm Drug, where she’s worked for 15 years. She’s also an associate pastor at Love of God Family Church in Fergus Falls where her parents have been pastors for 13 years.
“My brother is also an associate pastor as well as I am, and my sister is the worship leader, so we’re all very involved,” Aul says.
“Audrey’s Sunrise” is Aul’s first book, published in 2012.
“I probably started writing it like four years before that,” she says. Since then she’s published seven books, six historical novels across two series and one spiritual help book.
“I have, all growing up, read Christian historical novels, and I would get annoyed at some books because they said they were Christian but yet they had content in them that I was not comfortable reading, and that just so annoyed me, and then, another thing that they had was, they had no adventure, they didn’t go anywhere, they just stayed in one place and had this love triangle and nothing happened,” Aul says. “So I wanted to write books that were completely appropriate for all ages to read that were glorifying to God and that have a lot of adventure and thrills and mystery.”
Her two series are “Never Forsaken,” which has four books, and “Relentless,” which has two including “Tairseach,” which is a Gaelic word meaning portal.
“The first series has the four books in it and it’s called ‘Never Forsaken’ and the theme is that, no matter what happens, no matter what we do, God is always there and he’s just waiting for us to turn to him,” Aul says. “Then the second series is called ‘Relentless’ and it has more of an oomph than the first series, instead of, we know that God is always with us, but now we relentlessly pursue him just like he relentlessly pursues us.”
The series are linked by their themes with some recurring characters.
Many of Aul’s books take place in England and Ireland, with a few in the United States.
“All growing up, I only read historical novels, I could never read a modern book and I’ve just been enthralled with European history, England, Jane Austen, all that stuff, and I really like Ireland and their history, I’m Irish so I just have always been interested in that,” she says.
She already has an idea for her next book which will probably be in the “Never Forsaken” series.
Aul is self-published and says she does almost everything for her books herself, something she learned to do by doing most of the media and promoting for her church. “I self-published so the secret to low-cost self-publishing for an author is to do everything yourself,” she says. “I designed the cover and I did the formatting inside the book, I’ve done everything and the marketing, I have some editor friends that helped me edit it. I’ve made and produced some preview videos for every book I’ve done and those are just on YouTube and those were super fun to make.”
Her books can be found on Amazon or the Barnes & Noble website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.