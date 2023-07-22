Turning something you enjoy into a lucrative business isn’t easy. It takes years of work, luck, connections and perseverance. Husband and wife, Sean Scott and Kate Scherfenberg, are at a point with their ceramic business, Pomme de Terre Pottery, that is starting to feel like finding “home."
Scott and Scherfenberg met at The Multnomah Art Center in Portland, Oregon in a ceramics class. They eventually left Portland and relocated to Nebraska where Scott got his Masters in Ceramics and Scherfenberg received her BA in Asian studies and Chinese. The couple decided they wanted to pursue their love of pottery, but weren’t sure where to go.
“We could live in the city and have high overhead and a market right there, or move out and have low overhead and have to move to your market,” Scherfenberg said. They decided to go on a month-long road trip back to Portland and everywhere in between. They brought their dog to her parents home in Battle Lake and set out to find their place.
Their trip was unfruitful in finding a place to place roots and they returned to Battle Lake. Almost serendipitously, the house next to her parents house was for sale. After they had a conversation, or two, it was decided to try it out as their home.
“We were going to be full time studio artists, that was our plan,” Scherfenberg said. They renovated the shed into a functioning, beautiful art studio and began their journey. They were traveling, presenting their work at shows, and trying to find their place in the market. But when 2008 came around, the economy took a turn and no matter how hard they tried, it wasn’t good business.
They continued doing local shows, like the Battle Lake Arts and Craft show. While there, Scherfenberg and Scott met Richard Kagen. He looked at their pottery and could tell they had education to back up their obvious talent. He asked about where they had gone to school and their degrees. Scherfenberg told him she actually had a degree in Asian Studies. They began speaking in Chinese to each other and she found out he's an Asian History Professor at Hamline University, St. Paul. That led to Scherfenberg's name being passed on when the Battle Lake School was looking for a Chinese teacher.
The offer was made and Scherfenberg began teaching in Battle Lake on a limited license while pursuing her teaching degree. She did both side-by-side for six years. Scott worked with the pottery studio and provided child care for their younger son.
Still trying to make it into the world of ceramics, they continued with the shows. Scott entered some more specialized shows, they did advertising, worked in the summer, but overall, edging into the business through shows is tough.
In 2019, Scott was awarded the emerging artist award by the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts. He gave a presentation and was able to gain exposure and contacts, but business was still hard.
As their kids got older and more independent, things have gotten less hectic, from a daily living standpoint. That is why getting a call from the University of Minnesota, Morris, last year couldn’t have been at a better time. Scott received word that the university needed someone with a fine arts degree who knew how to run a ceramics shop. He was perfect for the role and accepted.
Starting the job was like a “missing component” Scott said. “With money, finances, me getting out, the kids getting more independent, it was good.”
Now that both have teaching careers, their two sons are busy with their own hobbies and schooling, they just may have found their groove. “After 18 years on Aug. 1, I feel like we have a good hold,” Scott said. When they aren’t thinking so much of the bottom line, they can focus more on their love of the art; a balance between needing to do it and wanting to do it.
Pomme de Terre has found success in studio tours and recently had one through Art of the Lakes. They also have been invited to Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska and other areas in Minnesota.
“You get to have that camaraderie that you don’t get being a studio artist. You get to have good food, chat, and hang out with other potters,” Scott said.
Getting exposure and being able to share your work is something that many rural artists can agree is a hurdle. Scherfenberg said she would tell any young artist wanting to break into the business that, “It’s not easy. Not impossible, but not easy. You have to hustle. Find an angle and really work at it.”
Scott and Sherfenberg love what they create and enjoy sharing it. Plates, cups, tea pots, tea sets, butter dishes and many other unique pieces are displayed on the shelves of their studios, plus also in the homes of happy buyers.
For local artists, exposure is a big deal. A “like," a “share," visiting and contact with the artist all help make what they love doing a success. Rural artistry is something the community is fortunate to have and nourishing that, is something everyone can do. Purchasing a ceramic mug at the store may be monetarily more convenient, but it can never compare to the life and story behind a one of a kind piece made with the passion of an artist.
Visit pommedeterrepottery.com, email Scherfscott@gmail.com or visit the studio in the heart of lakes area (details on website).